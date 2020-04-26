Brad Pitt appears on SNL to portray Dr. Fauci

NEW YORK (WFLA/CNN) — Brad Pitt appeared on ‘Saturday Night Live’ to portray Dr. Anthony Fauci Saturday night, a couple weeks after the doctor joked that he would like the Hollywood star to portray him on the show

During a segment with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on April 10, Fauci, 79, was asked if he gave any thought to who he would like to impersonate him on SNL.

“Which actor would you want to play you?” Camerota asked.

“Oh, Brad Pitt, of course,” Fauci joked.

After Pitt’s impression Saturday, he took off his wig and thanked the ‘real’ Dr. Fauci for his ‘calmness and clarity.’ He also thanked the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.