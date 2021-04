FILE – This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo shows Brad Paisley performing in Rosemont, Ill. Songwriters are taking their writing sessions online during the pandemic, sometimes co-writing songs across continents. Paisley says co-writing online keeps him focused and creative as he waits to see when touring might resume. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Country music star Brad Paisley is scheduled to perform in Tampa this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will be at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, July 9 with special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe. The show is part of the Clean Earth Concert Series.

Paisley’s tour also includes stops in Jacksonville on July 8 and West Palm Beach on July 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.