Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer sisters dies at 69

Bonnie Pointer, founding sibling of the singing Pointer Sisters and pictured in Los Angeles, Sept. 4, 1979, is once again doing solo work. She split from the group some three years ago and neither Bonnie nor her three sisters are singing the “divided we fall” blues. (AP Photo/George Brich)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Bonnie Pointer, of the Grammy Award-winning vocal group The Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 69.

In a statement to Variety, Anita Pointer confirmed her sister’s passing. “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning,” said Anita Pointer of her sister, Patricia, aka Bonnie. “Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

Bonnie was one of the founding members of the group and left in the mid-1970s to pursue a solo career.