Bon Jovi to perform at Tampa’s Amalie Arena in 2022 tour

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bon Jovi will be making a stop in Tampa this coming April as part of the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, a Friday announcement says.

The legendary rock band will be performing at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15.

.“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” frontman Jon Bon Jovi said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the band resorted to livestream performances and launched Bon Jovi Radio to provide content for fans.

Bon Jovi will also be making a stop in Fort Lauderdale at FLA Live Arena.

