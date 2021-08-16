Bob Dylan sued, accused of drugging & sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

(NBC News) — The iconic folk singer Bob Dylan has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 1965, when he was in his mid-20s, according to a lawsuit filed last week in New York.
According to the suit, which was filed in state Supreme Court on Friday, Dylan befriended the girl, identified only as J.C., in May 1965.
Dylan, now 80, is alleged to have “established an emotional connection” with J.C. to “lower her inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did,” the suit says.
