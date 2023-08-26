TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bob Barker, former host of the “Price is Right,” has died at the age of 99, according to his publicist.

NBC News reported that Barker’s publicist Roger Neal released a statement saying Barker died Saturday in Los Angeles.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Neal said.

Barker first got his start as an editor and announcer for WWPG 1340 AM in Palm Beach, Florida, which is now known as WPBR.

He eventually made the move to television in 1956 after landing his first game show, “Truth and Consequences,” which ran for 18 years until it went off

He would later host “The Price is Right” in 1972 after the show found a new home at CBS, leading to a new era for the program until his retirement in 2007.

Drew Carey then took the helm and has been leading the show since his predecessor’s departure.

Barker died less than four months away from his 100th birthday on Dec. 12.