Blue Man Group ending 14-year-run at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO (WESH) – The Blue Man Group announced on Monday that its 14-year run at Universal Orlando has come to an end.

The Blue Man Group is billed as a comedy, theater, rock concert and dance party all rolled into one.

The group shared that it is done in Orlando in a tweet posted Monday morning.

“While this is the end of our run at Universal Orlando, we hope our fans will visit when we safely reopen in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston,” the group said.

The Blue Man Group has more than 6,000 shows in front of millions of fans since starting in Orlando 14 years ago.