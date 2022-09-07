TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Country music star Blake Shelton has announced dates for his ” Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

The tour will kick off in Lincoln, Nebraska on Feb. 16, and end up at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost between $55.25 and $245.25 go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, Sept. 23. Service charges and other fees are not included. Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com.

The tour comes on the heels of the release of Shelton’s latest single “No Body” and his album “Body Language Deluxe,” which features “Happy Anywhere,” his hit song with wife Gwen Stefani.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

For more information about the show, visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500.