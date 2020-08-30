‘Black Panther’ director pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Director Ryan Coogler has written an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the star of his 2018 blockbuster hit “Black Panther.”

Boseman, 43, died after a 4-year battle with colon cancer on Friday.

In a statement, Coogler said he had no idea about Boseman’s fight with cancer, because the actor was a private person.

Coogler hoped to reunited with Boseman for the “Black Panther” sequel.

He said he is “broken” knowing he won’t be able to work with or talk to the award-winning star again.

He called Boseman a “caretaker, a leader, [and] a main of faith, dignity and pride.”

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss