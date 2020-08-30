‘Black Panther’ director pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Director Ryan Coogler has written an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the star of his 2018 blockbuster hit “Black Panther.”

Boseman, 43, died after a 4-year battle with colon cancer on Friday.

In a statement, Coogler said he had no idea about Boseman’s fight with cancer, because the actor was a private person.

Coogler hoped to reunited with Boseman for the “Black Panther” sequel.

He said he is “broken” knowing he won’t be able to work with or talk to the award-winning star again.

He called Boseman a “caretaker, a leader, [and] a main of faith, dignity and pride.”

