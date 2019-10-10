TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel has announced another show in Tampa.
“The Piano Man” will perform at Amalie Arena on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 8 p.m.
Joel has played eight sold-out shows in Tampa, including three at Amalie Arena in 2014, 2016 and 2018, so tickets are expected to go fast.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.
For more information, visit https://www.livenationentertainment.com/.
LATEST STORIES:
- From spooktacular fun to tasty treats, check out fall fun at Walt Disney World
- Blue Bell recalls ice cream due to possible foreign object
- Tickets go on sale today for Rays’ potential ALCS games against Yankees
- One Year Later: Florida Panhandle struggles to recover from Hurricane Michael
- Billy Joel coming to Amalie Arena in February