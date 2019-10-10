Billy Joel coming to Amalie Arena in February

Musician Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel has announced another show in Tampa.

“The Piano Man” will perform at Amalie Arena on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Joel has played eight sold-out shows in Tampa, including three at Amalie Arena in 2014, 2016 and 2018, so tickets are expected to go fast.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

For more information, visit https://www.livenationentertainment.com/.

