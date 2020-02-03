Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Video of Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting while Demi Lovato sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl has surfaced online.

TMZ posted the video Sunday of the celebrity couple sitting along with daughter Blue Ivy at Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers were playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jay-Z, a co-producer of the halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, announced his Roc Nation company had entered a partnership with the NFL for events and social activism last year. The rapper received immediate backlash since he had become one of the biggest supporters of Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a fissure in the NFL when he decided to kneel when the national anthem was played before games to protest the killings of blacks by police officers.

Entertainer Jay-Z speaks with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as they arrive for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jay-Z’s response was that he still supports protesting, kneeling and Kaepernick, but he’s also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.

Representatives for Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton"

Officer-involved crash in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer-involved crash in St. Pete"

60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island"

Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect"

K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas"

K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times"

62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank"

George Hood Plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Hood Plank"

Bradenton brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradenton brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss