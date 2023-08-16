TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tour trucks are traveling around the world with Beyoncé, and now they have arrived at the parking lot next to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Beyoncé will take the stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

There are a lot of Queen Bey fans in the area.

Jada Washington’s 20th birthday present was a ticket to the concert.

“I’ve been seeing all of it over Twitter and TikTok,” Washington said. “It just made me want to go even more.”

While many people are expected to go to this highly-anticipated world tour stop, some are just excited to see Beyoncé coming to Tampa.

“I think it would be very powerful. I can’t imagine her presence,” Beyoncé fan Khadija Grant said. “I’m very glad that she did it because you know she has the money. She doesn’t have to do it, but to do your passion, that says a lot about you when you don’t have to do it.”

Grant said Beyoncé is an inspiration to her three daughters.

“I usually listen to her when I’m doing contortion,” Khadija’s daughter said. “Though my focus isn’t completely on the music, it’s an amazing background. I love it.”

The 13-year-old said Beyoncé’s music has also helped her build confidence in her unique hobby.

“Her music, you can relate to it,” Khadija’s daughter said. “It just means a lot.”

Beyoncé is performing nearly a three-hour show tonight.

Excited fans are expected to build up some traffic along Dale Mabry, Himes Avenue, Columbus Drive, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

This isn’t a problem for Missy Martin, a nearby parking company owner.

“This summer, 2023 concerts have been huge,” Martin said. “Taylor Swift, obviously the three days, Luke Combes and now Beyoncé will probably be one of the biggest.”

Martin said she expects to fill close to 400 parking spots tonight ranging from $30 to $75.

As far as tickets go, they can still be purchased for under $200. Some people, including Jada Washington’s friend, are waiting to see if ticket prices drop last-minute.

Regardless, Jada said she’ is’s going to see Beyoncé.

Parking lots open at 3 p.m., VIP access is at 5:30 p.m., and general admission is let in at 6 p.m. Anyone traveling to the concert with a rideshare app should set the drop-off location to Steinbrenner Field.

Click here for the list of stadium policies.