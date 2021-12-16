Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Betty White is getting ready for her 100th birthday next month and everyone can celebrate with a limited-time movie event.

The former Golden Girl will be hosting “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,” a one-day-only theatrical event distributed by Fathom Events.

The celebration will screen in 900 movie theaters nationwide on Jan. 17, 2022, the day of White’s centenary.

The party for America’s sweetheart includes her star-studded cast of friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

You’ll experience Betty’s funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show—and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. Plus Betty reveals inside stories of her amazing life and career.

Screenings will begin at local times of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m..

Tickets are now available for purchase at Fathomevents.com