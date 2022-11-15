TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Barry Manilow is marking his 50th anniversary as a recording artist with a new tour that will come to Tampa in January.

The soft-pop king has announced the dates for his seven-show “Manilow: Hits 2023” tour, which includes a stop at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Jan. 14.

With hits like “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” and “Dancing in the Aisles,” the Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-winning artist has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, making him one of the world’s top-selling artists.

Tickets to his Tampa show will go on sale Nov. 18 on Ticketmaster.com, and cost between $15.75 and $345.75. Parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com.

For more information about the show, visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500.