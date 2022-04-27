(KRON) — Latino artist Bad Bunny has been cast as the newest Marvel hero and will lead the standalone comic book film “El Muerto.”

Bad Bunny, born Benito Martinez Ocasio, will be the newest hero in Sony Pictures’ portfolio of super characters. Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch made the announcement at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theater owners in Las Vegas, that Ocasio is set to be the first-ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie.

“El Muerto” is a wrestler whose power has been passed down from generation to generation. According to Marvel’s official site, the story follows the journey of Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez to become the next super-powered wrestler.

In past comic narratives, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man himself. On stage at CinemaCon, Sony brass suggested Ocasio will portray an antihero on the verge of inheriting his father’s power.

“El Muerto” is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024.