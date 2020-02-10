Backstreet Boys bring world tour through Tampa in 2020

Backstreet Boys

FILE – In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Backstreet Boys will be coming to Tampa on a newly announced world tour in September.

The Backstreet Boys, who are likely men by now, will be playing at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the Florida State Fairgrounds September 27.

Tickets go on sale for the “DNA World Tour” Tuesday, Feb 11 at 10 a.m. Click here to check what’s available.

