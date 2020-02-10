Backstreet Boys bring world tour through Tampa in 2020

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Backstreet Boys will be coming to Tampa on a newly announced world tour in September.
The Backstreet Boys, who are likely men by now, will be playing at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the Florida State Fairgrounds September 27.
Tickets go on sale for the “DNA World Tour” Tuesday, Feb 11 at 10 a.m. Click here to check what’s available.
