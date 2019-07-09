Baby Shark Live! is coming to Tampa this fall

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 22: A selection of “Baby Shark” toys are seen on a display at the annual “Toy Fair” at Olympia London on January 22, 2019 in London, England. The Toy Fair is the UK’s largest dedicated game and hobby event and aims to showcase the most anticipated products for the year ahead. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Attention parents! If you’re looking for a family-friendly event to take the kids to once school starts this fall, we have you covered.

Baby Shark Live! is touring the country and will make a stop in Tampa’s Straz Center on Saturday, October 5.

“Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs!” a message on the Baby Shark Live! website reads. “In this one of a kind live experience young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends, go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, numbers and so much more!

The live show is inspired by a catchy children’s song about a family of sharks, which was produced in 2015 by the South Korean firm Pinkfong. The song has since gone viral and is the eighth most viewed video on YouTube with over 3 billion views.

The concert starts at 2 p.m. on October 5. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 12, and are available online, by phone and in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales office. Regularly priced tickets are $17.50-$39.50.

For more information, visit www.strazcenter.org.