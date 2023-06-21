TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crazed fan-struck singer, Ava Max, during her Tuesday night show in Los Angeles.

Video taken from the concert shows “The Motto” singer getting smacked in the face before the fan was ushered off stage by security.

The fan had also allegedly scratched the inside of her eye, according to the singer’s Twitter post.

The incident comes just days after singer Bebe Rexha was taken to a hospital after a fan threw a cell phone at her face, leaving her with a black eye and three stitches.