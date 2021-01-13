Athletes, actors and past winners among celebs to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’

In this combination photo, Mayim Bialik, from left, attends the Israeli Consulate Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of Israel on June 10, 2018, in Los Angeles, Katie Couric arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Aaron Rodgers arrives at the ESPYS on July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles and Bill Whitaker attends the CBS Upfront on May 15, 2019, in New York. “Jeopardy” announced Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, that Couric will become the first woman ever to host the show and will be among those guest hosting on an interim basis along with NFL quarterback Rodgers, “Big Bang Theory” Bialik and “60 Minutes” correspondent Whittaker. (AP Photo)

(NEXSTAR) – Following the death of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek earlier this year, a handful of celebrities have stepped up to — temporarily — fill Trebek’s shoes.

The television program announced Wednesday that journalist Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actor Mayim Bialik and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker will all guest host the game show.

With each guest appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of the host’s choosing that’s equal to the cumulative winnings of the week’s contestants.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” said “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Jeopardy winner Ken Jennings has been guest hosting the show since Jan. 11.

Trebek hosted the popular show for 37 seasons, taping his last episodes Oct. 29. His final episodes ran the first week of January.