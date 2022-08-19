TODAY — Pictured: Sesame Street on Monday, October 21, 2019 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – HBO Max has removed over 200 episodes of “Sesame Street,” according to a new report.

Variety reports that as of Friday, HBO Max listed 456 total episodes of the popular classic kids’ show from seasons 1, 5 and 7, as well as all the episodes from seasons 39-52. The outlet said of those, only 29 episodes are from the earlier seasons.

The streaming service previously offered about 650 total episodes of “Sesame Street,” according to Variety.

The removal of the classic episodes struck a nerve with Twitter users on Friday, with “Sesame Street” being one of the top 10 trends in the United States.

“You have to be a special kind of evil to remove episodes of Sesame Street of all things,” said one user.

“Every kid should be able to grow up with Sesame Street, terrible to lose that,” said another.

HBO Max announced it would officially merge with Discovery+ on Aug. 4, with a new service planned to launch in the U.S. next summer.

On Wednesday, Variety reported HBO Max would remove 36 titles from its service, with a spokesperson citing the pending merger for the decision.

Representatives for Warner Bros. Discovery and Sesame Workshop did not respond to Variety’s request for comment.