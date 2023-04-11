LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Potholes have been ravaging streets across Los Angeles and the rest of California, especially after the torrential downpours the region saw this past winter.

Recently, nearly 50 drivers on the 71 Freeway in Pomona were forced to pull over, many of them with flat tires, due to massive potholes that opened in the northbound span of the freeway.

The problem is affecting all California drivers, including former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Video posted on Twitter by Schwarzenegger on Tuesday showed him personally repairing a massive pothole in his Brentwood neighborhood.

“After the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” the tweet said.

In the video, a neighbor rolled down her car window and shouted her thanks at the action movie star.

“You’re welcome,” said Schwarzenegger, decked out in work boots, a leather jacket and shades. “You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.”

This video still image provided by The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shows former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, repairing a pot hole on a street in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Fed up by an enormous pothole in his neighborhood, Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself. (The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)

Daniel Ketchell, a spokesperson for Schwarzenegger, said Brentwood residents made repeated requests for repairs since winter storms opened up potholes and cracks on local roads.

Road crews around the region have been working hard to repair potholes caused by the historic rainfall. The Department of Public Works did not immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press asking whether the pothole Schwarzenegger filled had been scheduled to be repaired.

Since Dec. 30, Los Angeles has received 19,692 service requests for repairs, and as of April 6, crews had filled at least 17,549 potholes, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.