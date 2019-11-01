Apple TV+ officially launches

(CNN) – Apple is rolling out its long-awaited streaming service, Apple TV+.

The company is reportedly spending $6 billion on content to get you to sign up for the $4.99 a month service.

Apple TV+ is also hoping star power will win over customers. A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell are just some of the actors Apple has courted.

And then there’s Oprah, who signed a multi-year deal to produce documentaries with the company.

You can get the service free for a year with the purchase of an iPhone, iPad and several other Apple gadgets.

