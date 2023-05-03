**Related Video Above: See who the 2023 Rock Hall nominees were.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced this year’s inductees, and as always, some are going to be pleased with the results, with other remaining less than satisfied.
This year’s class features musicians from a wide swath of musical genres and includes three women.
Here are the performers who made the Class of 2023:
- Kate Bush
- Sheryl Crow
- Missy Elliott
- George Michael
- Willie Nelson
- Rage Against the Machine
- The Spinners
This was the first time Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson were on the ballot and it was also Elliott’s first year of eligibility.
Take a look at who else also is being awarded at this year’s ceremony:
Musical Influence Award
DJ Kool Herc
Link Wray
Musical Excellence Award
Chaka Khan
Al Kooper
Bernie Taupin
Ahmet Ertegun Award
Don Cornelius
This year’s award ceremony is unfortunately not being held in Cleveland, but instead in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center Friday, Nov. 3.
However, starting next year the inductions will be in Cleveland every other year, according to Andy Leach, Sr. Director of Museum & Archival Collections at the Rock Hall.
The off years will rotate between New York and Los Angeles.
Tickets this year are not yet on sale. Find out more about the Rock Hall right here.