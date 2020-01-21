Live Now
Alicia Keys to make tour stop in Tampa

Entertainment

ALICIA KEYS

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: Recording artist Alicia Keys performs onstage during the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – GRAMMY Award winner Alicia Keys has announced she will be performing in Tampa this fall!

Keys will perform at the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase on the Hard Rock’s website on Jan.27 at 10 a.m.

Keys has sold more than 65 million records worldwide and was named by Billboard the top R&B artist of the 2000s decade.

VH1 has also included her on its 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and 100 Greatest Women in Music lists.

Keys will be returning as host for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

