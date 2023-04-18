TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grammy Award-winning superstar Alicia Keys is bringing her summer tour to Tampa.

Keys will perform at Amalie Arena on Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m. in the Keys to the Summer Tour.

The tour will feature Keys in a 360-degree “in the round” production setup, which will allow fans to experience her live performance in a new way.

“The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!” Keys said.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m.