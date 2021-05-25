Alex Trebek, Larry King earn posthumous nominations for Daytime Emmy award

TAMPA (WFLA) – The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed nominees for the broadcast portion of the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Among the nominees include Alex Trebek and Larry King.

Trebek, who died in November at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, has been nominated for outstanding game show host for his work on Jeopardy!, while the show itself was also nominated in the outstanding game show and outstanding daytime special event categories.

King, meanwhile, is nominated for outstanding informative talk show host for Larry King Now. The star died in January at the age of 87. 

The 2021 Daytime Emmys air on June 25.

