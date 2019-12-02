Alanis Morissette coming to Tampa with Liz Phair, Garbage

Canadian singer Alanis Morisette performs on stage Saturday, Aug. 10, 2002 in Frankfurt, Germany. This was the first gig of her tour to Germany. Other concerts will be held Aug. 12, 2002 in Berlin and Aug.15, 2002 in Bonn. (AP Photo/Axel Seidemann)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Feeling nostalgic?

“You oughta know” Alanis Morissette is coming to Tampa and she’ll be joined by two major blasts from the past, Liz Phair and Garbage.

Both Morisette and Phair have been celebrating major milestones over the past year.

Last year was the silver anniversary of Phair’s “Exile In Guyville” album. And Morisette’s “Jagged Little Pill” will turn 25 next summer. A musical adaptation of the album is now on Broadway.

The nostalgia-heavy lineup will be playing at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 11 a.m.

For more information, click here.

