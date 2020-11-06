Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis on ‘TODAY Show’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – TODAY Show’s Al Roker revealed to viewers Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery to have his prostate removed.

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Roker said. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

According to TODAY, Roker will have surgery next week at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

“We’ll just wait and see, and hopefully in about two weeks, I’ll be back (on TODAY),” Roker said.

Roker said he was sharing his story with others to encourage those at risk, particularly Black men, to get screened starting at 40. It is estimated that 1 in 7 black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime.

“The problem for African Americans is that any number of reasons from genetics to access to health care, and so we want to make it available and let people know they got to get checked,” Al said.

