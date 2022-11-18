TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Today Show” weather anchor Al Roker revealed Friday that he was hospitalized last week due to a health scare.

In an Instagram post, Roker said he was admitted to a hospital after a blood clot in his leg caused other clots to enter his lungs.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” Roker said.

Roker’s colleagues wished their coworker well both on air and online.

“You’re the strongest person we know,” NBC’s Savannah Guthrie wrote. “We miss you and will see you soon!!”

His fellow “Today“ anchors also wished him well during their broadcast. According to them, he is in “high spirits.”

“Not that you need us to tell you how incredible Al is, the first time I called him, he immediately said, ‘Hey Dilly-Dill! How are the boys?'” Dylan Dreyer said. “That’s classic Al.”

Meanwhile, Roker thanked everyone for the support they’ve shown him as he recovers.

“Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon,” he wrote. “Have a great weekend, everyone.”