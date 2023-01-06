(NBC News Channel) — Welcome back to Studio 1A, Al Roker!

The 68-year-old weatherman returned to the Today Show Friday after being away for two months due to health issues. Roker was admitted to the hospital in November due to blood clots in his legs and lungs, and was forced to skip covering the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in more than 25 years.

On Friday, he was in great spirits as hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb welcomed him back at the top of the show.

A smiling Al walked onto the set and shared hugs and kisses while the crew applauded.

“Al the first question, how do you feel, basically how do you feel in your heart?” Guthrie asked.

“My heart is bursting. I’m just so thrilled to see all of you and all the crew and everybody. Right now I’m running on adrenaline so I’m just thrilled to be here,” Roker said.