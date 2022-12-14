TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cast and crew from NBC’s “Today” show gathered in New York City to wish long-time weather anchor, Al Roker, a speedy recovery and happy holidays.

Roker is recovering at home after he was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs. The 68-year-old Roker made the announcement in an Instagram post saying that’s why viewers haven’t seen him on the show.

Roker said he is getting “terrific medical care” and is on the way to recovery.

On Wednesday, “Today” show co-host Hoda Kotb said, “the holiday season in Rockefeller Plaza is always the most festive in town but, we have to say, it hasn’t been the same around here without Al Roker.”

To bring the holiday spirit to Al, cast and crew gathered outside his NYC home to sing the holiday classic, “Jingle Bells,” and wish him well.

“I miss you more than you guys even know,” Roker said holding back tears. “I just want to thank you all. It’s been a long hard slog and I’ve missed you all so very much. All these faces — it just means the world to me and my family.”

The group also sang a special take on the song, “I’ll be home for Christmas,” instead, singing “Al be home for Christmas.”

Roker thanked everyone for their well wishes and prayers. His co-anchors wished him well online and on the show.