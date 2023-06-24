LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — The cause of death for actor Adam Rich was confirmed nearly six months after his death, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Officials said the 54-year-old “Eight Is Enough” star died at his home on Jan. 7, 2023. According to NBC News, his body was found during a welfare check when a property manager noticed keys in the front door.

The case detail for Rich’s death said he died from the effects of fentanyl. The manner of death was said to be accidental.

While he was best known for playing Nicholas Bradford in “Eight Is Enough,” he also had roles in the TV series “Code Red” and “Dungeons and Dragons.”

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 01: EIGHT IS ENOUGH – Cast – Season Three – 9/1/78, The Bradford family, pictured, back row, left: Susan Richardson (Susan), Connie Needham (Elizabeth), Grant Goodeve (David), Willie Aames (Tommy), Lani O’Grady (Mary); Bottom row: Laurie Walters (Joannie), Dick Van Patten (Tom), Adam Rich (Nicholas), Betty Buckley (Abby), Dianne Kay (Nancy), (Photo by Jim Britt/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

He even played himself in “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star,” where he made a joke referencing his previous stints in rehab.

Fellow “Eight Is Enough” co-star Willie Aames wrote a statement on Facebook saying Rich’s death was heartbreaking.

“I’m gutted,” he wrote. “Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A lifelong friend.”

According to Aames, Rich had been considering acting again before his death.