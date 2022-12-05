TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer, her family announced Monday evening. She was 71.

Alley’s children, True and Lillie Parker, said she was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” the family said in a statement.

Her family said she was receiving treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.

Alley is known for several roles, including starring as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993. She received an Emmy Award and Golden Globe in 1991 for the role.

She also starred in Veronica’s Closet and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” Alley’s family said.