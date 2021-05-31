Actor Miles Teller says he was attacked in a bathroom while on vacation in Hawaii

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Miles Teller attends the “Too Old To Die Young” press conference during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)

(NBC News) — Actor Miles Teller said he was attacked in a bathroom in Hawaii by two men, according to a tweet from the “Whiplash” star.

Teller was on vacation and in Maui at the time with his wife Keleigh Sperry, his “Divergent” co-star Shailene Woodley and her fiancé, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud,” Teller tweeted on Friday in response to a WWE clip tweeted out by commentator Pat McAfee.

On Friday, Teller’s wife Sperry also responded to a TMZ story that claimed the dispute was about Teller owing money for the couple’s wedding, writing in an Instagram story that those claims were false.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.