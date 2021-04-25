93rd Academy Awards: Complete list of winners

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2021 Academy Awards aired Sunday night with nominees in 24 categories.
Below is a full list of winners:
Actor in a Leading Role
Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner — Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Leading Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner — Yuh-jung Youn, Minari
Animated Feature Film
Winner — Soul, Pete Docter and Dana Murray
Cinematography
Winner — Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
Costume Design
Winner — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Directing
Winner — Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Documentary (Feature)
Winner — My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
Documentary (Short Subject)
Winner — Colette, Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
Film Editing
Winner — Sound of Metal, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
International Feature Film
Winner — Another Round, Denmark
Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Music (Original Score)
Winner — Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Music (Original Song)
Winner — Fight For You, from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
Best Picture
Production Design
Winner — Mank, Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
Short Film (Animated)
Winner — If Anything Happens I Love You, Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Short Film (Live Action)
Winner — Two Distant Strangers, Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
Sound
Winner — Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Visual Effects
Winner — Tenet, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Winner — The Father, Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Winner — Promising Young Woman, Written by Emerald Fennell
For a full list of nominees, visit the Academy Awards’ website.