93rd Academy Awards: Complete list of winners

(Photo by Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2021 Academy Awards aired Sunday night with nominees in 24 categories.

Below is a full list of winners:

Actor in a Leading Role

Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner — Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Leading Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner — Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

Animated Feature Film

Winner — Soul, Pete Docter and Dana Murray

Cinematography

Winner — Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

Costume Design

Winner — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Directing

Winner — Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Documentary (Feature)

Winner — My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Documentary (Short Subject)

Winner — Colette, Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

Film Editing

Winner — Sound of Metal, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

International Feature Film

Winner — Another Round, Denmark

Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Music (Original Score)

Winner — Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Music (Original Song)

Winner — Fight For You, from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Best Picture

Production Design

Winner — Mank, Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

Short Film (Animated)

Winner — If Anything Happens I Love You, Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Short Film (Live Action)

Winner — Two Distant Strangers, Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

Sound

Winner — Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Visual Effects

Winner — Tenet, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Winner — The Father, Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Winner — Promising Young Woman, Written by Emerald Fennell

For a full list of nominees, visit the Academy Awards’ website.

