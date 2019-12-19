8-year-old rakes in $26M on YouTube

(CNN) — According to “Forbes,” the highest-earning YouTuber raked in $26 million this year — and he’s only 8-years-old!
Ryan Kaji has amassed almost 23 million subscribers on the “Ryan’s World” channel.
He started unboxing toys on camera when he was just 3 years old. He’s expanded his content since then to include experiments and educational topics and he’s grown into a media empire.
Ryan now has contracts with both Nickelodeon and Hulu.
According to “Variety,” his production company employs 28 people.
The next biggest earner on Youtube trails him by $6 million.
LATEST STORIES:
- Get Moving: Slay like Beyonce with Diva Dance
- Casey DeSantis proving to be Florida’s most active first lady in decades
- Wisconsin teen faces life in prison for killing man she claims was sex trafficking her
- Mind Body Tips to Stress Less This Holiday Season
- Keeping Holiday Stress at Bay with TradeWinds Island Resorts