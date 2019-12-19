8-year-old rakes in $26M on YouTube

8-year-old leads YouTube's top earners for second year in a row.

(CNN) — According to “Forbes,” the highest-earning YouTuber raked in $26 million this year — and he’s only 8-years-old!

Ryan Kaji has amassed almost 23 million subscribers on the “Ryan’s World” channel.

He started unboxing toys on camera when he was just 3 years old. He’s expanded his content since then to include experiments and educational topics and he’s grown into a media empire.

Ryan now has contracts with both Nickelodeon and Hulu.

According to “Variety,” his production company employs 28 people.

The next biggest earner on Youtube trails him by $6 million.

