70 mph in 2.4 seconds: Universal Orlando reveals new Jurassic World ride

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Universal Orlando has engineered a new species of roller coaster coming in 2021: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

The new ride is based off of Universal’s popular Jurassic World franchise and is deemed Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster. It will feature “intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph more than 150 feet in the air.”

The thrill ride will open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park and will be the first coaster based on the Jurassic World franchise.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will make for the second Jurassic-themed attraction in Islands of Adventure. The park is already home to the Jurassic Park River Adventure, a Jurassic Park-themed water ride that ends in an 85-foot drop.

Universal says the VelociCoaster will “raise the bar in extreme roller coaster design and become the ultimate experience for coaster enthusiasts and thrill-seekers.”

Here’s what the park says you can expect from the ride:

Accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds

Encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon

Experience a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind

Go airborne during the towering “Top Hat,” which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80 degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet

Brace for a total of 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime – the thrilling sensation of weightlessness riders feel when they’re lifted from their seats – throughout the entire adventure

