63rd Grammy Awards: Complete list of winners

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2021 Grammy Awards is airing Sunday night with nominees in 83 categories.
The 63rd Grammy Awards recognize recordings released between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020.
Below is a full list of winners:
General Field
- Record of the Year
- Album of the Year
- Song of the Year
- Best New Artist
- Winner: MEGAN THEE STALLION
Pop
- Best Pop Solo Performance
- Winner: WATERMELON SUGAR by Harry Styles
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Winner: RAIN ON ME by Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Winner: AMERICAN STANDARD by James Taylor
- Best Pop Vocal Album
Dance/Electronic Music
- Best Dance Recording
- Winner: 10% by Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis; Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer
- Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Winner: BUBBA by Kaytranada
Contemporary Instrumental Music
- Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Winner: LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL by Snarky Puppy
Rock
- Best Rock Performance
- Winner: SHAMEIKA by Fiona Apple
- Best Metal Performance
- Winner: BUM-RUSH by Body Count
- Best Rock Song
- Winner: STAY HIGH by Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
- Best Rock Album
- Winner: THE NEW ABNORMAL by The Strokes
Alternative
- Best Alternative Music Album
- Winner: FETCH THE BOLT CUTTERS by Fiona Apple
R&B
- Best R&B Performance
- Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Winner: ANYTHING FOR YOU by Ledisi
- Best R&B Song
- Winner: BETTER THAN I IMAGINED by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
- Best Progressive R&B Album
- Winner: IT IS WHAT IT IS by Thundercat
- Best R&B Album
- Winner: BIGGER LOVER by John Legend
Rap
- Best Rap Performance
- Winner: SAVAGE by Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
- Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Best Rap Song
- Best Rap Album
- Winner: KING’S DISEASE by Nas
Country
- Best Country Solo Performance
- Winner: WHEN MY AMY PRAYS by Vince Gill
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Winner: 10,000 HOURS by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
- Best Country Song
- Winner: CROWDED TABLE by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
- Best Country Album
- Winner: WILDCARD by Miranda Lambert
New Age
- Best New Age Album
- Winner: MORE GUITAR STORIES by Jim “Kimo” West
Jazz
- Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- Winner: ALL BLUES by Chick Corea, soloist; Track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)
- Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Winner: SECRETS ARE THE BEST STORIES by Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
- Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Winner: TRILOGY 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
- Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Winner: DATA LORDS by Maria Schneider Orchestra
- Best Latin Jazz Album
- Winner: FOUR QUESTIONS by Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music
- Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Winner: MOVIN’ ON by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- Winner: THERE WAS JESUS by Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
- Best Gospel Album
- Winner: GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PJ by PJ Morton
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Winner: JESUS IS KING by Kanye West
- Best Roots Gospel Album
- Winner: CELEBRATING FISK! (THE 150TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM) by Fisk Jubilee Singers
Latin
- Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
- Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Winner: LA CONQUISTA DEL ESPACIO by Fito Paez
- Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- Winner: UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. 1 by Natalia Lafourcade
- Best Tropical Latin Album
- Winner: 40 by Grupo Niche
American Roots Music
- Best American Roots Performance
- Winner: I REMEMBER EVERYTHING by John Prine
- Best American Roots Song
- Winner: I REMEMBER EVERYTHING by Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
- Best Americana Album
- Winner: WORLD ON THE GROUND by Sarah Jarosz
- Best Bluegrass Album
- Winner: HOME by Billy Strings
- Best Traditional Blues Album
- Winner: RAWER THAN RAW by Bobby Rush
- Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Winner: HAVE YOU LOST YOUR MIND YET? by Fantastic Negrito
- Best Folk Album
- Winner: ALL THE GOOD TIMES by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
- Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Winner: ATMOSPHERE by New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Reggae
- Best Reggae Album
- Winner: GOT TO BE TOUGH by Toots & The Maytals
Global Music
- Best Global Music Album
- Winner: TWICE AS TALL by Burna Boy
Children’s
- Best Children’s Music Album
- Winner: ALL THE LADIES by Joanie Leeds
Spoken Word
- Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
- Winner: BLOWOUT: CORRUPTED DEMOCRACY, ROGUE STATE RUSSIA, AND THE RICHEST, MOST DESTRUCTIVE INDUSTRY ON EARTH by Rachel Maddow
Comedy
- Best Comedy Album
- Winner: BLACK MITZVAH by Tiffany Haddish
Musical Theater
- Best Musical Theater Album
- Winner: JAGGED LITTLE PILL by Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard, composer; Alanis Morissette, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Music For Visual Media
- Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- Winner: JOJO RABBIT by Various Artists; Taika Waititi, compilation producer
- Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
- Winner: JOKER by Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
- Best Song Written For Visual Media
- Winner: NO TIME TO DIE [FROM NO TIME TO DIE] by Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Composing/Arranging
- Best Instrumental Composition
- Winner: SPUTNIK by Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
- Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- Winner: DONNA LEE by John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
- Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- Winner: HE WON’T HOLD YOU by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
Package
- Best Recording Package
- Winner: VOLS. 11 & 12 by Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
- Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- Winner: ODE TO JOY by Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
Notes
- Best Album Notes
- Winner: DEAD MAN’S POP by Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
Historical
- Best Historical Album
- Winner: IT’S SUCH A GOOD FEELING: THE BEST OF MISTER ROGERS by Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
Production, Non-Classical
- Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Winner: HYPERSPACE by Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco & Matt Wiggins, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
- Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Winner: ANDREW WATT
- Break My Heart (Dua Lipa) (T)
- Me And My Guitar (A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) (T)
- Midnight Sky (Miley Cyrus) (S)
- Old Me (5 Seconds Of Summer) (T)
- Ordinary Man (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Elton John) (T)
- Take What You Want (Post Malone Featuring Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott) (T)
- Under The Graveyard (Ozzy Osbourne) (T)
- Winner: ANDREW WATT
- Best Remixed Recording
- Winner: ROSES (IMANBEK REMIX) by Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)
Production, Immersive Audio
The judging of the entries in this category has been postponed. The nominations for the 63rd GRAMMYs will be announced next year in addition to (and separately from) the 64th GRAMMY nominations in the category.
Production, Classical
- Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Winner: SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONY NO. 13, ‘BABI YAR’ by David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
- Producer Of The Year, Classical
- Winner: DAVID FROST
- Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 9 (Jonathan Biss)
- Gershwin: Porgy And Bess (David Robertson, Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
- Gluck: Orphée & Eurydice (Harry Bicket, Dmitry Korchak, Andriana Chuchman, Lauren Snouffer, Lyric Opera Of Chicago Orchestra & Chorus)
- Holst: The Planets; The Perfect Fool (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
- Muhly: Marnie (Robert Spano, Isabel Leonard, Christopher Maltman, Denyce Graves, Iestyn Davies, Janis Kelly, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
- Schubert: Piano Sonatas, D. 845, D. 894, D. 958, D. 960 (Shai Wosner)
- Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ (Riccardo Muti, Alexey Tikhomirov, Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chorus)
- Winner: DAVID FROST
Classical
- Best Orchestral Performance
- Winner: IVES: COMPLETE SYMPHONIES by Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Best Opera Recording
- Winner: GERSHWIN: PORGY AND BESS by David Robertson, conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Best Choral Performance
- Winner: DANIELPOUR: THE PASSION OF YESHUAH by JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
- Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Winner: CONTEMPORARY VOICES by Pacifica Quartet
- Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Winner: THEOFANIDIS: CONCERTO FOR VIOLA AND CHAMBER ORCHESTRA by Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
- Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Winner: SMYTH: THE PRISON by Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
- Best Classical Compendium
- Winner: THOMAS, M.T.: FROM THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK & MEDITATIONS ON RILKE by Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
- Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Winner: ROUSE: SYMPHONY NO. 5 by Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Music Video/Film
- Best Music Video
- Winner: BROWN SKIN GIRL by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & WizKid; Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Astrid Edwards, Aya Kaida, Jean Mougin, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers
- Best Music Film
- Winner: LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE by Linda Ronstadt; Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers