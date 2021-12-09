2022 Florida Strawberry Festival concert tickets go on sale Thursday

Mike Love, left, and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys perform during the Concerts In Your Car series at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Strawberry Festivalgoers will soon be able to purchase tickets for the festival’s 24 headline entertainment shows.

Tickets for all performances on the Wish Farms Soundstage will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. at www.flstrawberryfestival.com. They can also be purchased at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City or over the phone by calling 813-754-1996.

The 2022 festival will be headlined by more than 20 artists, including The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men and Lady A.

“The release of our headline entertainment lineup is always a real crowd pleaser,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis, “and we think this year’s lineup is one of our best! From rock to worship, rap to country, polka to a cappella – we’ve got a little something for everyone to enjoy!”

Advance admission tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children 6 to 12 years old. Children 5 and younger can get in for free.

“We encourage everyone to buy early, and secure your seat now,” said Davis. “Plus, concert tickets make great Christmas gifts.”

More than 500,000 visitors are expected to attend the 11-day festival, which is held each year to celebrate the strawberry harvest in Plant City. The event will run from March 3 to March 13.

For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (#berryfest22).