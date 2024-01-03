TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two record stores in the Tampa Bay area will be giving Green Day fans a chance to listen to the band’s newest album almost an entire week early.

The band partnered with independent record stores across the world to allow fans to listen to the album on Jan. 13.

Kingfish Records in Clearwater will host a listening party at 1 p.m. Daddy Kool Records in St. Petersburg will also host a listening party at 6 p.m. Listening parties will also be held at several other record stores in Florida.

Fans will have the chance to listen to the album in its entirety and be entered into giveaways for exclusive merch, posters and lyric books.

“Saviors” will be released on Jan. 19.

Green Day made headlines over the weekend for changing the lyrics to their hit song “American Idiot” to criticize former President Donald Trump during a performance on the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast.

The band changed the line “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

Conservatives on social media took issue with the lyrical change, calling the band “sellouts” and “losers,” among other things. However, Green Day has made no secret of their political views, even calling out Trump directly during a 2016 performance at the American Music Awards, and releasing a limited edition “Nimrod” t-shirt featuring Trump’s mugshot.

View the full list of participating record stores here.