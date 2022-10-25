Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Christmas movie favorites are set to get 24-hour marathons on TBS and TNT at the end of November.

“Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will air Saturday Nov. 26 and Sunday Nov. 27, respectively. Both movies will air all day, from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Other Christmas favorites will air on the channels throughout November, including “A Christmas Story,” “The Polar Express,” “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Holiday,” “The Year Without a Santa Claus” and many more.

Holiday movies kick off on TBS and TNT beginning Nov. 5. Schedules for programming can be found online.