Breaking Weather Email Alert

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Vasilevskiy stops 32, Lightning top Panthers 3-1 in Game 2
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and windy; humidity stays low
Video
Did you win? Here are the Mega Millions lottery winning numbers
Two dead following rollover crash in Polk County
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and windy; humidity stays low
Video
Top Stories
Panthers starting goaltender Chris Driedger in net for Game 2 vs Lightning
Video
Top Stories
‘My focus is to help this team win’: Lightning forward Blake Coleman weighs in on his style of play
Video
Rob Gronkowski surprises fan who caught football from ‘Papa Gronk’ during Super Bowl boat parade
Video
Well-traveled manatee ‘Chessie’ back in wild, being tracked by Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Video
Country phenomenon Darius Rucker to headline 2021 ‘Pig Jig’ in Tampa
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Tampa couple without washer for nearly 3 months despite buying protection plan
Video
Top Stories
Breakthrough cases: Experts explain why you can still catch COVID even if you’re fully-vaccinated
Video
Top Stories
8 On Your Side Blood Drive at News Channel 8 & Boston Market
Piney Point fallout: Florida officials were ‘asleep at the wheel’ before breach, conservation groups say
Video
Florida employers can require COVID-19 vaccine but can’t ask for proof
Video
Florida accounts for 25% of pandemic fraud cases, Dept. of Justice says
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Vasilevskiy stops 32, Lightning top Panthers 3-1 in Game 2
Top Stories
Sunshine State showdown: Lightning take 2-0 series lead, beat Panthers 3-1
Top Stories
Intensity from the outset in Sunshine State playoff series
Panthers starting goaltender Chris Driedger in net for Game 2 vs Lightning
Video
Want to attend tonight’s Lightning watch party at Amalie Arena? Here’s what you need to know
Video
‘My focus is to help this team win’: Lightning forward Blake Coleman weighs in on his style of play
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Jason Aldean’s ‘Back In The Saddle’ tour coming to Tampa in October
High-density hotels proposed for Siesta Key, residents fear changes will destroy island’s charm
Video
Tampa Bay businesses excited for return of News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Video
9-year-old boy hit by stray bullet, Tampa police searching for shooter
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking Weather Email Alert
Unusually low humidity persists through the weekend- here’s how that could mean trouble
Video
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show returns to Raymond James Stadium this weekend
Video
Look up! 5 planets easy to spot in the sky this week
Video
Tampa airport looking for new voice for shuttles
Video
Can my employer ask if I have received the COVID-19 vaccine? What you need to know
WATCH: Manatee swims around group of canoers near Fort DeSoto Park
Video
More Don't Miss