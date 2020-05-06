1  of  2
8’s Elite Athletes

Kristen McFarland – Florida State Soccer

Kristen is a senior at Florida State University. She is a Striker and has won 2 ACC Championships and was a crucial part of the 2016 NCAA National Championship team. This past season Kristen was 2nd highest scorer on the team with 9 goals.

She created an Instagram page for fitness workouts, self-motivation ideas, nutrition and wellness tips. Follow @kristenmcfarlandfit on Instagram.

Jack Anderson – Florida State Baseball

Jack is a Tampa native and a Junior at Florida State University. He is right-handed pitcher on the baseball team.

He attended high school at Tampa Jesuit and was drafted in 2018 by the New York Yankees.

Follow @jack_a4 on Instagram.

Lexi Ashby – University of Florida Lacrosse

Lexi is a Tampa native and a sophomore studying journalism and business at University of Florida. She is a midfielder on the lacrosse team.

She graduated form Plant High School and was Hillsborough County Girls Lacrosse Player of the year in 2019.

Follow @lexis.take on Instagram

