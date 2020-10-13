WATCH: Trump throws masks to Florida rally crowd

LIVE NOW /
U.S. President Donald Trump threw masks to the crowd as he walked out for his first rally since contracting the coronavirus.

Trump has turned the rally into a full-throated defense of his handling of the pandemic that has killed 215,000 Americans.

Trump joked Monday that he was healthy enough to plunge into the Florida crowd and give voters “a big fat kiss.”

There was no social distancing among the thousands in front of Trump and mask-wearing was spotty as he held forth for an hour, trying to to get his struggling reelection campaign back on track with just weeks left before Election Day.

