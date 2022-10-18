TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Republican Sen. Marco Rubio will face his Democratic challenger Val Demings on Tuesday night in the first and only debate between the two U.S. Senate candidates before November’s midterm elections.

Mail ballots have already started going out to voters in Florida but Rubio and Demings will get a final chance to plead their case to voters across the state during the “Before You Vote” debate. The debate begins at 7 p.m.

Before the big showdown at Palm Beach State College, WFLA’s Keith Cate had the opportunity to speak with Sen. Rubio one-on-one about some of the biggest issues facing Florida voters, and what to expect from the debate with Demings.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.