Voter registration deadline for Florida’s presidential primary is Tuesday

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Time is running out to register to vote in next month’s presidential primary election in Florida.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 is the deadline for eligible Floridians to register to vote on March 17. Feb. 18 is also the last day for you to change your party affiliation before the primary.

Florida’s presidential preference primary is a closed primary, which means you also have to be registered with one of the state’s major political parties in order to vote. The Florida Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Florida are the only two major political parties in the state.

The March 17 primary will give Florida voters the chance to choose the candidate they would prefer to represent their party on the ballot in November’s general election.

Both Republicans and Democrats can cast their votes on March 17.

President Donald Trump will be on the Republican ballot along with other GOP candidates who are challenging him.

Democrats will choose between candidates like Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.

According to a note on the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website, some candidates whose campaigns have been suspended will also appear on the ballots in March.

“None of the candidates (who dropped out) filed with the state to ‘officially withdraw’ by the deadline, so all names MUST appear on the ballot,” the note explains. “A vote cast for a candidate, regardless of his/her campaign status, will be counted and included in the official results.”

Early voting in the presidential primary is scheduled to begin March 7 and end March 14. The Department of State says each county Supervisor of Elections may offer additional days of early voting.

Municipal elections will also be held in certain areas on the same day as the presidential primary.

>> Register to vote

>> Check to see if you’re registered to vote and find your polling place

>> Check your county Supervisor of Elections website for the latest information on the presidential primary and sample ballots

>> Learn more about the presidential primary

