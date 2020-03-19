Tulsi Gabbard suspends presidential campaign, endorses Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens to a question during a campaign stop in Londonderry, N.H., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Democrat Tulsi Gabbard suspended her presidential campaign on Thursday amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Congresswoman from Hawaii made the announcement Thursday morning in a Twitter video.

“Our nation is facing an unprecedented global crisis that highlights the inextricable bonds of humanity and how foreign policy and domestic policy are inseparable,” Gabbard said in a Twitter video. “We are all in this together and we must all rise.”

In her video, Gabbard says “it became clear” after Tuesday’s elections in Florida, Illinois and Arizona that “Democratic primary voters have chosen Vice President Joe Biden” to be the person to take on President Donald Trump.

“So today, I’m suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together,” Gabbard said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

