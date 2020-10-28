Trump, Biden schedule Tampa rallies Thursday as campaigns hit crunch time

TAMPA (WFLA) — President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are both expected to hold rallies in Tampa Thursday as both candidates fill out the last week of their campaign schedule.

President Trump will be delivering remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at 1:30 p.m. in the Raymond James north lot. Details of Biden’s event have not been released.

Entry into the president’s event begins at 10:30 a.m., and attendees can expect to hear from a number of Republican candidates before Trump takes the stage. Tickets can be reserved online.

