Trump campaign files lawsuits in 3 states as Biden nears 270 electoral votes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—President Donald Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia challenging the vote counting, and the validity of some mail-in ballots.

The lawsuits demand access to observe as ballots are being processed and counted, after the campaign claimed they were kept away from election officials.

His campaign is also asking for a recount in Wisconsin, a state the AP called for Biden.

Biden won the electoral battleground of Michigan. The former vice president pulled within 19,000 votes of Trump in Georgia early Thursday. In Pennsylvania, Trump is leading Biden by 2.6 percentage points.

The Trump campaign is asking for a temporary halt in the counting process.

Rudy Giuliani, former Florida AG Pam Bondi and members of the Trump family held a news conference in Pennsylvania claiming voting irregularities.

“My father is up by almost half a million votes in this state with 86-percent reported, and plenty of red counties left to go, plenty of red counties left to go. we’re going to win Pennsylvania but they are trying to cheat us out of it because they know it’s their only path to victory,” said Trump’s son Eric.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf fired back, also holding a news conference Wednesday.

“Our election officials at the state and local levels should be free to do their jobs without fear, without intimidation without attacks. These attempts to subvert the democratic process are simply disgraceful,” Wolf said.

LATEST STORIES: