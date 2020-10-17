Tiffany Trump to host ‘Trump Pride’ event in Tampa

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, waits for the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter will be in Tampa this weekend in an effort to court LGBTQ voters in the area.

Tiffany Trump will hold a “Trump Pride” event at the Westshore Grand Hotel on Saturday. Former National Intelligence Director Richard Grenell, who is openly gay, is expected to speak.

According to the event’s website,”Trump Pride” is a “diverse coalition dedicated to re-electing President Trump.”

“President Donald J. Trump is the only President to openly support the LGBT community since his first day in office,” the website says. “Through his bold plan to end the HIV epidemic to his global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality in the 69 nations where it is illegal, President Trump has proven himself to be a strong advocate for the LGBT community both at home and abroad.”

Equality Florida Action, Inc., a LGBTQ civil rights advocacy group in Florida, has called the campaign’s outreach a “desperate and cynical sham.”

“Donald Trump is the worst President the LGBTQ community has ever seen,” said Nadine Smith, Executive Director of Equality Florida Action, Inc. “This event is a pathetic attempt to hide his appalling record and it’s fooling no-one. We are tired of Trump’s lies and our community understands a second term would be devastating.”

The president’s relationship with the LGBT community has had its ups and downs, mostly due to his rollback of LGBTQ patient protections. According to a report, about a third of the more than 50 circuit court judges nominated by President Donald Trump since he took office have a “demonstrated history of anti-LGBTQ bias.”

The Trump Pride website said the president “stands in solidarity with LGBT citizens by supporting and enacting policies and initiatives that protect the wellbeing and prosperity of all gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender Americans.”

Saturday’s event will take place at 3:30 p.m.

